"’Biblical Beauty’: Does it Exist?"
"’Biblical Beauty’: Does it Exist?"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Aug 30, 2024
Health coach and entrepreneur Lori Gregory went to Israel, and her life changed in several ways. One result was a new non-toxic beauty products company, Biblical Beauty, which uses spices, fragrances, and other ingredients mentioned in the Bible, as part of the formulation. Gregory describes the toxic Tik-Tok culture of young female beauty influencers – who are giving young women dark, disempowering messages – and presents a more positive beauty culture.

