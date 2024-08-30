"’Biblical Beauty’: Does it Exist?"

Health coach and entrepreneur Lori Gregory went to Israel, and her life changed in several ways. One result was a new non-toxic beauty products company, Biblical Beauty, which uses spices, fragrances, and other ingredients mentioned in the Bible, as part of the formulation. Gregory describes the toxic Tik-Tok culture of young female beauty influencers – who are giving young women dark, disempowering messages – and presents a more positive beauty culture.

Follow ‘Outspoken’ on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

BiOptimizers: Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/