"Bitter Melon: Another Suppressed Anti-Cancer Healer"

Bitter melon is a fruit that looks like a rough-sided cucumber. It has been valued for centuries in cultures as far-flung as China, India, Africa, and the Caribbean for its extraordinary powers to heal disease.

In this episode, Dr Wolf exposes the fact that a dozen studies going back to 2019, confirm that the extract keeps tumors from becoming cancerous and stops the growth of existing cancerous tumors, in mammals.

It also has been shown in multiple studies to heal metabolic syndrome, otherwise known as obesity with fat around the abdomen. How is this not front-page news?

