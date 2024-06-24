Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Can You Go Home Again?
Dr Naomi Wolf
Jun 24, 2024
I returned to my Alma Mater, Yale University, for my class' 40th reunion. On the way I reflected on how Yale punishes those who step outside of its strictures, as I did in reporting on my having been molested at 19 by Dr. Harold Bloom, and as I did as well recently when I tried to warn Yale students about the risks of the 'bivalent booster'.
In this podcast, I also reflect on how intelligent, decent, and educated people inside the worlds of the 'elite', can be seduced as well as intimidated, by the sense of meaning that comes with consensus and belonging.

