Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"Dear Team Trump: Don't 'Spike the Football'"
29
10
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -56:25
-56:25

"Dear Team Trump: Don't 'Spike the Football'"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Dec 02, 2024
29
10
Share
Transcript

Dr. Wolf shares her latest 'unasked-for political consulting' with Team Trump - beware of alienating the moderate and MAHA voters in this historic realignment; and more.

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Get ahead in your industry or profession with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art legislation-summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
"Health, Safety, and Sovereignty: Dr. Peter McCullough on the Post-Election Path Forward"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Photographer Dan Fleuette: A Timely Patriots' Photography Book"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr. Hadar Elbaz of TWC: It All Starts with the Gut"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Sheriff Mack and The 'Constitutionalist Sheriffs' Movement"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Election Aftermath: What's Next for the Economy?"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Veterinarian Speaks: What Are We Doing to Our Pets?"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Election Integrity Activist Steve Stern: Securing the Vote"
  Dr Naomi Wolf