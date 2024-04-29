Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Dr Henry Ealy on "Grounding"
63
0:00
-1:00:05

Dr Henry Ealy on "Grounding"

How to Keep Your Computer and Phone from Making You Anxious, Angry and Ill
Dr Naomi Wolf
Apr 29, 2024
63
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Is your computer making you angry and frustrated? Is your phone re-setting your organic rhythms, so that you are unconsciously prepared for a crisis all the time? Is this destroying your sleep, your creativity and your connection to a Higher Power? Dr Henry Ealy explains that you too are an electromagnetic being, and you too need to be protected from harmful and disruptive electromagnetic fields from our many devices.

63 Comments
Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
Turmeric: Delicious Anti-Inflammatory Magic
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Gymnast/Entrepreneur Jen Sey Reacts to the End of Women's Sports
  Dr Naomi Wolf
“Are Catholic NGOs Trying to Collapse Populations in Africa?”
  Dr Naomi Wolf
“Gays Against Groomers: Is the LGBT Movement Being Used by Predatory Outsiders?”
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Is the 'Fiat" Dollar Dead?
  Dr Naomi Wolf
The US, UN Are Funding Mass Illegal Immigration to US
  Dr Naomi Wolf
Three-Country US- and UN-Funded Illegal Immigrant Staging Trail
  Dr Naomi Wolf