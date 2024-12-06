Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr. Kelly Victory Bombshell: DOD Sources Compromised Meds from CHINA"
"Dr. Kelly Victory Bombshell: DOD Sources Compromised Meds from CHINA"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Dec 06, 2024
Dr. Kelly Victory, Chief of Emergency and Disaster Medicine at The Wellness Company, warns that the US abandoned pharmaceutical manufacturing domestically and now sources most of its drug supply from our existential adversaries, the Chinese Communist Party. This has had catastrophic consequences, especially to our military readiness, and is a huge national security scandal. She explains how to protect yourself personally from this compromised pharma supply, and how President Trump can assure 'pharmacological independence' to the US!

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

