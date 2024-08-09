Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"Dr. Randall Bock: A New Treatment for ED?"
16
0:00
-1:00:43

"Dr. Randall Bock: A New Treatment for ED?"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Aug 09, 2024
16
Share
Transcript

Healthy sexuality is fundamental to overall health, for both women and men. But many men, and increasing numbers of younger men, struggle with erectile disorders. Are pharmaceutical treatments the only option? Dr. Randall Bock explains an experimental new treatment for ED that uses sound waves. We make no claims for its safety or effectiveness but we let you hear Dr. Bock for yourselves: DailyClout is the place for an open discussion of all possible ways to protect our health and wellbeing.

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company - Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

16 Comments
Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
“Dollar Collapse”
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Does President Biden Have Parkinson's?" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"How Not to Run Against VP Harris"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
“Rebecca Charles, ‘Danielle’s Mom’, Describes Her Child’s Harrowing Medical Murder”
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Is the COVID Era an Abuser?"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"What is Going On?"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Ora Nadrich: Are We Living in a Simulation?"
  Dr Naomi Wolf