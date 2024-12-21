Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Emerald & Naomi: "UK Activist Tommy Robinson Jailed"
Emerald & Naomi: "UK Activist Tommy Robinson Jailed"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Dec 21, 2024
Emerald Robinson breaks additional details regarding the prosecution in the UK of activist Tommy Robinson. Robinson revealed that his prosecution was triggered in part by an interview that he gave Emerald Robinson! We play that historic and now tragically important interview and explore what this arrest means for all ‘thought criminals’ like us.

Follow 'Emerald & Naomi' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/EmeraldAndNaomi

