Emerald & Naomi: "UK Activist Tommy Robinson Jailed"

Emerald Robinson breaks additional details regarding the prosecution in the UK of activist Tommy Robinson. Robinson revealed that his prosecution was triggered in part by an interview that he gave Emerald Robinson! We play that historic and now tragically important interview and explore what this arrest means for all ‘thought criminals’ like us.

