"Europe’s Own Wars" (Video Read)
Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf
Mar 18, 2025
"Dr. Wolf reads her Substack essay, Europe’s Own Wars. She makes the case that Europe’s view of the U.S. is stuck in 1949 and that American defense subsidies actually allow Europeans to have higher standards of living than the average American. She argues that President Trump is right to shake up the relationship—it is time to put away the checkbook!"

Watch Now!

