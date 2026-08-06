"Evan Barker: ‘Nothing Left’"

"Evan Barker was a Democratic Party operative. Her professional life placed her at the very heart of deep blue ideology, political personalities, and messaging. In that capacity, Barker had an awakening: the Democratic Party that championed the American working class, including white working-class people, was no more. In its place had arisen a nefarious entity built on identity politics that vilified white Americans, catered to illegal immigrants, and engaged in extensive virtue signaling around gender politics. The working-class people who had long been loyal to the party found the party disloyal to them. A brave manifesto from a leader of what could become a new post-Democratic progressivism."

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