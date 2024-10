"Forbidden Herbs: Garcinia for Weight Loss, Golden Milk for Sleep, Skullcap for Anxiety"

Dr. Wolf shows how to make a non-alcoholic but relaxing and sleep-inducing evening 'cocktail' with the herb skullcap and Jamaican sorrel for taste. Skullcap has been used in Chinese and Native American medicine for centuries as being anti-anxiety, anti-insomnia, heart-healthy, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer. She also shows how to make turmeric golden milk chai -- with coconut milk -- for its sedative and anti-inflammatory effects (see her turmeric video). Lastly, she shares the "scandal" of garcinia -- a powerful herb known, also in Chinese and Native American medicine, as a weight loss remedy that curbs appetite as well as has other healing effects. The FDA targeted this due to one ambiguous study, thus protecting the pharmaceutical weight loss market, including Ozempic, which is a $12 billion dollar market even though the drug has not been FDA approved. (Not that that means much in itself).

