"Government Corruption and Your Health: Is a Shipping Crisis Near? Empty Shelves Ahead"

Dr. Ben Tapper, Director of Epigenetics at The Wellness Company, shares an alarming possible scenario: in October, unions related to shipping may go on strike on the Eastern seaboard and in the Southeast, thus leaving huge swaths of the country without sufficient food, fuel or other supplies. Dr. Tapper explains what we need to do to be prepared, recommends stockpiling nutrient- and fat-dense foods, and elucidates the role of fear in generating ill health, recommending that we face adversity from a calm and prepared posture. What would scarcity look like in America? How long could we last without enough food, medicine, and fuel? Dr. Tapper also explains why having a TWC medical kit at home could save your family from illness, infection after injury, or worse.

Watch Now:

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. To see how to protect your IRA or 401(k), get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word 'DAILYCLOUT' to 989898."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!"

BiOptimizers: "Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/