"Hawaii in Distress"

Michelle Melendez, Hawaii-based trainer, activist, and author of The Great Maui Land Grab, shares stunning accounts of the trauma of the Maui fire in Lahaina last year and explains that the area is to this day blocked off, policed, and covered with gravel, and that inhabitants are not permitted to reclaim their own land. She discusses missing people who are not accounted for, as well as weather and fire anomalies. The trauma of the event is palpable in this interview. Do all these dramatic possibilities explain what really happened? You be the judge.

