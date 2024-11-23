"Health, Safety, and Sovereignty: Dr. Peter McCullough on the Post-Election Path Forward"

In this riveting interview, Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company, explains the potential health policy directions of the incoming Trump administration. Dr. McCullough and Dr. Wolf delve into critical topics such as breaking the grip of the biopharmaceutical industrial complex, the influence of RFK Jr. on shaping health reform, and the prospects of a parallel healthcare system. Dr. McCullough also shares insights on the potential for civil unrest and what Americans can do to stay safe during this transitional period. Finally, they explore how a renewed focus on controlling the prescription drug supply chain could reshape America's healthcare sovereignty. This conversation is a must-listen for anyone looking to understand what’s next for health and safety in America.

