"Hero Obstetrician Dr James Thorp Exposes New Health Threats to Women" [Sponsored]
Dr Naomi Wolf
May 29, 2024
Dr James Thorp is one of a small group of OB/Gyns who have spoken out against the damage to moms and babies, via the mRNA injection. Dr Thorp revealed to Dr Wolf, some months ago, terrifying sonograms that showed damage to placentas from lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA injections. He and his wife, Maggie Thorp, a lawyer, also revealed via FOIAs, the money flow of millions from the US government and pharma, to heads of professional organizations overseeing medical licenses -- so long as the doctors they oversee, including obstetricians, stay one script. If the doctors warn their patients about side effects from mRNA injections, the millions must be repaid. In this interview, Dr Thorp and Dr Wolf go deeply into the risk to childbearing-age women of hormone-based contraceptives, given the clotting side effects of mRNA injections; hormone replacement therapy for menopausal women also poses risks to vaccinated women, the two reveal, given the hormonally disruptive nature of the mRNA injections. Important information for women of all ages.

Originally published on DailyClout.io

25 Comments
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
