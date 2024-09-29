"How ‘Text-Neck’ Hurts Other Body Systems, And More"

In this riveting interview, Dr. Chad Walding, doctor of physical therapy and founder of NativePath.com, explains some astonishing developments in human physiology. We adapt, he explains, to our environments. He describes how our current practice of sitting for hours unmoving at a computer screen or bending our necks to look continually at our phones, is creating stressors on our entire physiological reality for which we are not prepared. "Text neck", he points out, puts pressure on the vertebrae, but also puts pressure on the thorax and makes the heart work harder. Over time the muscles and tissues adapt and we can no longer hold our heads and shoulders in a vertical alignment! This causes the "c-curve" rather than the 's-curve" that we see everywhere now, in young people as well as in the elderly. Dr. Walding also puts food adulteration and processing into its larger social and political context and he ends with some unmissable remedies for the strain of immobility as well as for how to support our health with easy changes in terms of movement, food preparation at home, and supplementation.

