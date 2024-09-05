"Is Cancer Care a Cynically Inflated Business Model?"

John Richardson, head of Richardson Nutritional Center LLC, tells the heartbreaking story of how his father and other innovators were, as he describes it, successfully treating cancer by using laetrile, or a common ingredient found in the seeds of apricots and other fruits. Despite findings by other researchers that appeared to show that laetrile can be useful in treating cancer, he says that a campaign of detraction and harassment was waged against the treatment and practitioners who were using it in the care of their patients. Laetrile was smeared in legacy media for decades and doctors who recommended it, says Richardson, were assailed by establishment medicine.



RNC itself has received a warning letter from the FDA, which assailed even the testimonials on its website. https://www.fda.gov/inspections-compliance-enforcement-and-criminal-investigations/warning-letters/richardson-nutritional-center-llcnutriseeds-inc-610544-02192021



Do apricot seeds, or B17, help with cancer, asthma, and other heavily medicated conditions? Only real research will confirm or debunk that possibility, and only real reporting will disclose the facts about this possible treatment. Meanwhile, it does seem extreme that the FDA is shutting down the ability of those patients who have experienced positive outcomes from using laetrile, from even telling other fellow sufferers about their personal experiences.

