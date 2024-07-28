"Is the COVID Era an Abuser?"

Dr. Dina McMillan is an American social psychologist and domestic violence specialist. She received her BA from Hunter College in New York and both a master's and doctorate in social psychology from Stanford University in California.

In 2007, after moving to Australia, Dr. McMillan developed a ground-breaking program called ‘Unmasking the Abuser’. For the first time, the precise manipulation tactics used by Abusers to entice new partners into toxic relationships are exposed. Abusers’ methods are incredibly effective – and surprisingly simple.

Dr. McMillan wrote a book on this topic called, 'But He Says He Loves Me', published by Allen & Unwin, that’s currently sold in 14 countries. The book has recently become available in audible form.

In 2020 Dr. McMillan began sharing her key insights in a podcast series also called, 'Unmasking the Abuser', and developed a new education program, Healing the Rift, to reduce racial, ethnic, and gender bias. It offers useful information without blame and shame. Dr. McMillan currently lives in Brisbane, Australia.

Originally published on DailyClout.io

