"Letter From Salem: Marxist America"
"Letter From Salem: Marxist America"

Dr Naomi Wolf
May 28, 2024
Municipal leaders are using housing policy and even food supply policy to introduce Marxist structures into American cities. Salem, MA provides some scary examples. Even as Marxism reinvents your local supermarket, Federal redefinitions of various 'races' - including 'Asian American Pacific Islander' and 'BIPOC' - seek to erase US history and resurrect the disgraced approach of categorizing people by race. In both these cases, the target is our unity and freedom as Americans.

Originally published on DailyClout.io

