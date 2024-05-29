Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
"Libertarian Party Candidate for US Presidency Mike Ter Maat: Running on Freedom"
"Libertarian Party Candidate for US Presidency Mike Ter Maat: Running on Freedom"

Dr Naomi Wolf
May 29, 2024
Mike Ter Maat is a leading contender for the nomination by the Libertarian Party as their candidate for the American Presidency. In this interview, he explains to Dr Wolf what Libertarianism is, why so many people from both "sides" of the ideological divide are seeking out information about libertarianism, and how this third party will affect the chances of Presidents Biden and Trump, and candidate RFK Jr, in the Fall. Ter Maat, who is an economist who was also a beat cop and an entrepreneur, walks Dr Wolf through his platform, explaining how, in his view, libertarianism can solve problems related to Social Security, housing, economic debt, and the threat of collapse, environmental crises, abortion-related issues, and even prison policy. An eye-opening exchange that should not be missed.

