"RFK Jr and How to Manufacture a ‘Scandal’"
"RFK Jr and How to Manufacture a 'Scandal'"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Sep 30, 2024

The attack on RFK Jr. via allegations of ‘sexting’ shows all the hallmarks of a manufactured scandal. Dr. Wolf breaks down the evidence, warns that we should drop our scrutiny of candidates’ noncriminal private lives, and gives pro bono campaign advice for how to turn this negative, paradoxically, into an opportunity to communicate values and vision.




