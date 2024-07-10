"Sonia Elijah: Study Shows How MRNA Shots Ruin Women's Menstrual Cycles"

It's abundantly confirmed now that the mRNA injections destroy women's sexual health, a story Dr Wolf broke in June 2021, that led to her global deplatforming. In this important interview, Sonia Elijah explains a major study that has identified the mechanism whereby this suffering and infertility is being caused. The injections actually dysregulate the chemicals needed for the fallopian tubes to release the ovum for fertilization. This is a tragic and historic interview, which shows the way, we hope, toward treatment.

