"Steve Kirsch Exposes UK Vaccine-Death Data Games"
"Steve Kirsch Exposes UK Vaccine-Death Data Games"

Dr Naomi Wolf
May 24, 2024
Transcript

Steve Kirsch, Founder of Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, reveals the extraordinary fact that Office of National Statistics, UK’s agency that tracks COVID infections and vaccine harms, ignored a request letter from 7 MPs asking for more information about data related to vaccine harms. He describes being stonewalled by Santa Clara County officials and other major government entities, as the evidence of the greatest crime ever imposed on humanity, surfaces into view.

Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
