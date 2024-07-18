"The Attempt on President Trump's Life"

Dr Naomi Wolf analyzes, almost as soon as President Trump was shot at in Pennsylvania, what the assassination attempt means in terms of the murderousness of the current regime, and the lengths to which they will go to do away with the opposition now that they have no sentient candidate and no "bench". She puts these events in context with her last warning about Steve Bannon's incarceration, "What Time It Is", and warns that more violence and mafia-type tactics are on the way in these next four highly dangerous months.

Watch Now:

Subscribe to Outspoken on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken



Please Support Our Sponsors



The Wellness Company - Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!



NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!



Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Visit https://dailycloutsilver.com to ensure a more secure future for you and your families!



Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/