Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"The Attempt on President Trump's Life"
35
0:00
-38:40

"The Attempt on President Trump's Life"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Jul 18, 2024
35
Share
Transcript

Dr Naomi Wolf analyzes, almost as soon as President Trump was shot at in Pennsylvania, what the assassination attempt means in terms of the murderousness of the current regime, and the lengths to which they will go to do away with the opposition now that they have no sentient candidate and no "bench". She puts these events in context with her last warning about Steve Bannon's incarceration, "What Time It Is", and warns that more violence and mafia-type tactics are on the way in these next four highly dangerous months.

Watch Now:

Subscribe to Outspoken on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company - Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Visit https://dailycloutsilver.com to ensure a more secure future for you and your families!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

35 Comments
Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Naomi Wolf
Recent Episodes
"Security Expert Brian O'Shea Analyzes Ten Huge Security Fails At Trump PA Event"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Dr. Robert Chandler and Colleagues Identify New 'Covax' Disease from Autopsy"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"DEDOLLARIZATION ARRIVES: BRICS ASCENT MEANS LOSS FOR U.S."
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Sonia Elijah: Study Shows How MRNA Shots Ruin Women's Menstrual Cycles"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"Tallow Face Cream in Five Minutes"
  Dr Naomi Wolf
"What is 'De-Masculinizing' Today's Men?" [Sponsored]
  Dr Naomi Wolf
“MRNA COVID Vaccines Are Bioweapons”
  Dr Naomi Wolf