"'The Pfizer Papers' is Available NOW in the USA"
"'The Pfizer Papers' is Available NOW in the USA"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Oct 17, 2024
DailyClout's CEO Dr. Naomi Wolf joins DailyClout's COO and Project Director for the War Room DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project, Amy Kelly, to discuss the release of 'The Pfizer Papers', a book containing groundbreaking reports and analyses on Pfizer's own clinical trial documents. Thousands of medical experts and analysts have come together to expose Pfizer's crimes against humanity, and their work is made available to the public in 'The Pfizer Papers'.

Order Your Copy Here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20
Thank you so much, in advance, for your orders and help promoting this important book. DailyClout is very excited about its release!

Watch Now:

Follow DailyClout on Rumble! https://rumble.com/user/DailyClout

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

