"Trainer Dan Lyons Explains What's Really Hurting Our Energy Levels, Weight Management"
Dr Naomi Wolf
Jun 14, 2024
Trainer Dan Lyons was moved to focus on training people to become stronger and healthier after members of his family developed a range of health problems. He founded The Patriot Trainer to prepare patriots to survive and even thrive despite what he sees as the chaos and instability to come and to deal with present issues such as high crime rates.

He explains why so many people work out, lift weights, and watch what they eat, only to continue to suffer from being too heavy and having low energy levels.

https://www.thepatriottrainer.com/

