Famed economist and former Trump Administration economic advisor presents the ‘hundred actions in a hundred days’ that are the centerpiece of his new book, The New MAGA Deal. Dr. Navarro and Dr. Wolf have a spirited argument about the Trump campaign, with both clashes and agreements.
Watch Now:
"Trump’s Agenda, per Dr. Peter Navarro"