"Trump’s Agenda, per Dr. Peter Navarro"
Aug 13, 2024
Transcript

Famed economist and former Trump Administration economic advisor presents the ‘hundred actions in a hundred days’ that are the centerpiece of his new book, The New MAGA Deal. Dr. Navarro and Dr. Wolf have a spirited argument about the Trump campaign, with both clashes and agreements.

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

44 Comments
Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
Appears in episode
