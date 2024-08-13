"Trump’s Agenda, per Dr. Peter Navarro"

Famed economist and former Trump Administration economic advisor presents the ‘hundred actions in a hundred days’ that are the centerpiece of his new book, The New MAGA Deal. Dr. Navarro and Dr. Wolf have a spirited argument about the Trump campaign, with both clashes and agreements.

