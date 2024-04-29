Turmeric: Delicious Anti-Inflammatory Magic

Liberty Lifestyle! Turmeric is yet another ancient and revered super-spice, with health benefits that rival or exceed some prescription medications from the allopathic-medicine arsenal. Beloved by Ayurvedic healers, turmeric is rich with a polyphenol called “circumin”, which is an anti-oxidant and which has many anti-inflammatory powers. The spice is also rich in phytonutrients, which protect cells from damage. Diets rich in circumin, according to Johns Hopkins and many other allopathic medical institutions, help people prevent cancer and heart disease.

Turmeric heals many inflammatory conditions, according to Mary-Eve Brown, oncology nutritionist/dietician at Johns Hopkins; patients who take it to manage osteoarthritis report less joint pain. It is also shown to help with anxiety, kidney health, cholesterol in the blood, metabolic syndrome and degenerative eye conditions. Add black pepper (piperine) to release the full benefits of turmeric.

