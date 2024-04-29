Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Turmeric: Delicious Anti-Inflammatory Magic
More Ayurvedic Healing with a Spice You Have in your Pantry
Dr Naomi Wolf
Apr 29, 2024
Liberty Lifestyle! Turmeric is yet another ancient and revered super-spice, with health benefits that rival or exceed some prescription medications from the allopathic-medicine arsenal. Beloved by Ayurvedic healers, turmeric is rich with a polyphenol called “circumin”, which is an anti-oxidant and which has many anti-inflammatory powers. The spice is also rich in phytonutrients, which protect cells from damage. Diets rich in circumin, according to Johns Hopkins and many other allopathic medical institutions, help people prevent cancer and heart disease.

Turmeric heals many inflammatory conditions, according to Mary-Eve Brown, oncology nutritionist/dietician at Johns Hopkins; patients who take it to manage osteoarthritis report less joint pain. It is also shown to help with anxiety, kidney health, cholesterol in the blood, metabolic syndrome and degenerative eye conditions. Add black pepper (piperine) to release the full benefits of turmeric.

More crazy-powerful herbal healing about which Big Pharma would rather you had no idea.

Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
