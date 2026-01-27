"Adventures with the Common Cold"

“We are told by Big Medicine and Big Pharma that when we suffer from a cold or influenza, there is “no treatment” except over-the-counter medicines—or, if our condition worsens, hospitalization for bronchitis or pneumonia.

But in fact, many peer-reviewed studies show shockingly dramatic benefits from traditional remedies for cold and flu—far better results than drugs can provide. Hibiscus, for instance, immediately lowered concentrations of the influenza virus in mammals. Black currant extract cut flu-related deaths in mice by fifty percent. Pomegranate extract made it far more difficult for flu viruses to replicate.

All of this should be front-page news. Instead, these studies are buried to protect the multibillion-dollar cold and flu “industry.” Dr. Wolf reveals a powerful cold and flu protocol here and shares the science behind it.”

