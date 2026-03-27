"Buying Influence: $$$ for Talking Heads from CCP - And More"

“Dr. Naomi Wolf and Brian O’Shea cover two recent exposures of massive CCP- and Russia-funded influence campaigns in the U.S., aimed at dividing Republicans and costing President Trump and MAGA the midterms. Especially shocking — and we are not making any assertions — is that these were activated prior to both Butler and Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

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