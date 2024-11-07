Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
"Election Aftermath: What's Next for the Economy?"
"Election Aftermath: What's Next for the Economy?"

Dr Naomi Wolf
Nov 07, 2024
Transcript

Dr. Naomi Wolf and Precious Metals Specialist Phillip Patrick dive into the economic impact of the recent election results and the trends to watch in the coming months. Patrick explains the possible inflation and cost of living shifts under the new Trump Administration and what that could mean for everyday essentials like groceries and gas. With the national debt hitting historic highs, they also look at the challenges facing President Trump and the possible paths forward. If you're thinking about retirement in the next 5-10 years, tune in for insights on the key economic factors to watch. Plus, a closer look at why gold prices have surged to record highs this year and what it means for investors.

Watch Now:

Follow ‘Outspoken’ on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

