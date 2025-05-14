"Josh Stylman: Is Reality Constructed?"

"Josh Stylman returns to discuss Part Three of his series on mind manipulation. From celebrity concert rituals to the Nazi occult to your earbuds—are clues to the manipulation of consciousness all around us? Did the world shift in 2012? Is the Internet of Humans underway?"

