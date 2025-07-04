"NativePath Co-Founder Chad Walding: Radical Health" (Sponsored)

“One of our favorite guests, NativePath Chief Culture Officer Chad Walding, returns with breaking-news updates about the latest threats to human health, along with new and traditional solutions. Have you ever wondered about the impact of AI on human health? Biometric wearables, much in the news? Electromagnetic radiation? Geoengineered skies blocking the sun? All of these influences and more, Walding points out, are new to us as a species; we did not evolve with them. Walding gives concrete steps we can take to protect ourselves from these novel threats. He also addresses the role of trauma and stress in physical disease and returns to an urgent subject: supplementation with the healing material, collagen, now so often missing in our diets. Dr. Wolf shares the role of NativePath collagen in her own recovery from an injury that conventional medicine claimed could not be treated without surgery. A powerful dialogue.”

